Locally dense fog and temps running in the low 30s kick off this Wednesday morning as we wait for some rain and snow to break out later today. Rain showers break out by midday with rain mixing with and changing to snow this evening. After temps near 40 around midday, temps slip back to 32 or lower this evening. Watch for slick untreated surfaces to develop.

Overall, while we expect some snow, it won’t be a lot. A coating to a couple inches out to do it for most, with locally higher totals in the higher terrain.

Any snow tapers off by midnight, leaving us with a dry start for you Thursday morning commute. Tomorrow looks good with temps in the 20s to start and in the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon.



We’ll start Friday off dry, but another round of snow/ice and rain moves in by the afternoon, into the evening. A plowable snow is possible, especially north of the Pike.



That moisture makes it into northern New England Friday night, only to get shoved back south into our area, via snow showers, on Saturday. A few lingering snow showers are possible Sunday too, but Saturday’s look to be more widespread.





Sunday night into Monday, we’ll track a develop coastal storm to our south. If it gets close enough, we’d have to deal with more snow/wind. Just something to watch now, as a path far enough south to leave us mainly dry is certainly possible too.