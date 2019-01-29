Rain and Snow Tonight, Snow Squalls Wednesday PM

Light snow will likely start after 7-8 PM this evening for parts of Worcester County and New Hampshire. Steady light snow is likely for northern Worcester County and northwest of 495 overnight through about 4-5 AM.

Areas that see mostly snow could see 1″-3″. Higher elevations have a better chance to see 3″+.

Spots that get a snow/rain mix (inside I-495) will see minor accumulations (main roads should remain wet).

For Boston, the coastline, and Cape & the Islands, we will likely see all rain. There is a slight chance for a quick switch over to snow as this system moves out.

The system is out by sunrise and we likely see sunshine through the late afternoon on Wednesday. Temperatures start in the 20s and 30s in the morning and will fall into the teens and single digits late in the evening.

An arctic front moves through after this system and will likely generate scattered snow squalls.

Brief but intense snow with white-out conditions possible between 4-8 PM Wednesday.

By Thursday morning we wake up to wind chill values 15 to 25 below zero. We could see record breaking cold Thursday.

The coldest record high in Boston is 12º and our forecast high in 12º.