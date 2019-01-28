Rain and Snow Tuesday Night

Before the system gets close to our region, we could see a few ocean-effect snow showers tonight and into Tuesday morning.

Snow and rain move in after 6 PM for southern New Hampshire and northern Worcester County. Snow continues to move east and most of the area (except the South Shore and the Cape and the Island) will see snow showers by 8-9 PM.

Soon after, snow will switch to a mix of rain and snow for the pink areas. The areas in white will likely remain as snow.

There will be another switch from rain to snow for the pink areas around 3 AM and then the precipitation will end between 5-6

AM in the morning.

Areas that see mostly snow could see 1″-3″. Higher elevations have a better chance to see 3″+.

Spots that get a snow/rain mix (inside I-495) will see minor accumulations (main roads should remain wet).

Snow ends early in the morning Wednesday and then we will see some sun mid-day. The clouds come back late in the afternoon and we could see some snow squalls in the evening as an arctic cold front moves through.

Behind this system is very cold air. Thursday will feature sunshine with highs in the single digits and teens. Wind chill values are likely 15 to 25 degrees below zero.