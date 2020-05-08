Rain and Some Wet Snow Tonight, Cold & Breezy Weekend

Despite being in the 50s to near 60 again midday Friday, we’ll be tracking a cold rain Friday night. In fact, it’ll be cold enough that wet snow mixes in across the higher terrain of Worcester County, points northwest. While it’s unusual to have May snow, it’s not unheard off. In fact, in 1977, a major snowstorm dropped over a foot of snow in Worcester!

I’m not expecting a lot of snow with this, although some locations in the higher terrain may pick up a slushy coating to a couple inches across central and western Mass. Even some snow may mix in inside 495, pending the track, but accumulations there would be limited too.

Mother’s Day weekend looks cold and windy. Highs Saturday run only the 40s with a spotty rain/snow shower. Sunday will rebound into the low 50s with some sun and a gusty wind. Temps will be near freezing Sunday morning, but the constant wind overnight Saturday will help much of eastern Mass from avoiding a hard freeze. Hopefully, that wind stays up.