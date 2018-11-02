Rain and Strong Winds Saturday, Sunshine Returns Sunday

We’re tracking yet another soaker of a Saturday, but most of the heavy rain occurs overnight tonight into Saturday morning. We could see a widespread 1-2″ of rainfall through Saturday afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll see a few spotty showers, but right after midnight is when we will be dealing with heavy downpours sweeping in from the southwest. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled.

Rain becomes scattered by noon and this is the time when the wind starts to pick up as temperatures start to fall.

Wind gusts could reach into the 50-60 MPH range for Central MA, Eastern MA, as well as the Cape/Islands, which has prompted a High Wind Warning from noon to 7PM, otherwise a a Wind Advisory has been posted for SE MA for gusts in the 45-55 MPH range. A High Wind Watch remains in effect for southern NH for Saturday afternoon, as well. This means we could have some downed trees and some power outages due to the strong westerly gusts.

Sunday will be the better weekend day for any outdoor plans due to drier conditions, and calmer winds.

Speaking of Sunday, don’t forget to turn back those clocks one hour as Daylight Saving Time is ending. We gain an extra hour of sleep, but we’ll start to notice earlier sunsets.

In the meantime, here’s a view of your 7-day forecast: