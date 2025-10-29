A cool, raw feel to the air is in place today as a chilly northeast breeze and clouds win out. Occasionally, there will be a few spotty light showers and patches of drizzle too. Locations near and southeast of I-95 will be most prone to that.

Thursday into Thursday night, the rain chance goes up for all, as widely scattered daytime showers turn to a widespread rain by Thursday evening. With embedded downpours, 0.5-1.5″ of rain is possible with gusts of wind 25-45mph, strongest near the coast. Temps on Thursday jump up to near 60 by the evening and stay there overnight.

The timing of the storm right now appears to favor an early exit Friday morning, allowing for drier air to start punching in. With that said, on the back side of the storm, it’ll still be breezy with a few spotty instability showers leftover. At the moment, the Trick or Treat forecast is for westerly winds to gust 25-35mph, temps in the low 50s and a low risk for a brief passing shower. While not perfect, it at least looks like we’ll be far removed from the height of the storm, which moves through Thursday night. Winds will be gusty, so keep that in mind for all those Halloween decorations you have outside, and hold on to your witches hat!

Do you know what may be even scarier than Halloween? Clocks go back 1 hour Sunday, providing a 4:36pm sunset!!!