Periods of wet weather will carry us through tomorrow. It’ll be a soggy Friday morning commute with wind-driven rain. The weekend will be drier with a couple opportunities for showers.

A warm front eventually lifts across New England tonight. There will be a few spotty showers tonight. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the low/mid 50s then continue rising into the upper 50s by the time you get out the door tomorrow morning. Moderate to heavy pockets of rain will fall tomorrow morning. Plan on it being a slow commute, not only with the rain but also with the wind. Rain will favor the morning hours. There will be a brief lull before a few more showers in the afternoon. We’ll see some late-day clearing before sunset (7:23 pm in Boston) after a cold front moves through.

We’ve picked up minimal amounts of rain with the showers today. A bulk of our total precipitation through tomorrow falls in the morning.

The wind is also the other part of the weather story. The wind will pick up out of the south/southeast tonight. It’ll be a gusty start tomorrow morning. The winds will peak by late morning. Expect the strongest wind for Cape Cod and the Islands where gusts could be near/above 50 mph.

This weekend there’s a chance for spotty showers Saturday. A few showers roll through late Sunday night but are gone before sunrise Monday. Monday and Tuesday are dry and nice, before wet weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black