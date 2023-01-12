7Weather – Some of us got a quick burst of snow to sugarcoat grassy surfaces today. Amounts weren’t all that impressive, but hey it was something.

Now the snow is out and rain is in! That’s as temperatures will be in the 40s tonight and 50s by tomorrow morning (numbers below aren’t exact but gives you an idea of the mild feel for January!). Tonight, expect rain to arrive west to east past 7:00. By 10 pm, we can all expect a good soaking rain. The rain will come in waves overnight with some downpours. Grab the rain jacket for the Friday morning commute! It’ll be windy tomorrow, so maybe not the best day to use the umbrella. Showers will taper west to east late morning/midday tomorrow. If you’re out around noon, have the rain gear with you because there’s still a chance for a shower or two, although the trend will be decreasing.

I mentioned the wind. The strongest wind will be felt during the Friday morning hours. Southwest gusts will be stronger where you see the orange shading below, near 50 mph, bringing some isolated tree damage. Areas along the coast could experience wind gusts 35-45 mph. This will be more of a nuisance wind and you’ll want to secure anything you have outside. It’ll be breezy Friday afternoon with occasional gusts, but certainly not as strong as the the morning.

Friday afternoon we’re drying out and the evening will be mild in the 50s. Temperatures won’t stay in the 50s all weekend. The cold front associated with the storm will sweep through overnight into Saturday. Behind the front, the wind will switch out of the north and it’ll be blustery with temperatures in the upper 30s/near 40. Although temperatures for the weekend will likely feel closer to 30.

We’re watching a couple chances for showers this weekend as a low pressure system forms along the front from the exiting storm system and tracks northeast. Saturday there’s a chance for a coastal spot shower in the morning. Sunday we’re watching for the potential of a plowable snow. Models aren’t in alignment yet on how close the storm tracks to us, but our initial thought is that areas of Cape Ann and SE Mass shaded below could get accumulating snow.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black