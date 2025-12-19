The south wind kicks in this morning, pulling milder air through much of New England. With the incoming storm, scattered showers have moved in early and we’ll continue to watch to coverage are of the rain increase mid to late morning. Winds ramp up through the morning and peak late morning through mid afternoon. Gusts 50-60mph are likely with the strongest winds near the coast and across Southeast Mass. We’ll watch for the potential of pockets of tree damage and power outages with these winds.

Temps crash back tonight with a gusty westerly wind, 35-45mph. We’ll be in the 20s by tomorrow morning.



The weekend features a gusty breeze at times, but also a mainly dry pattern. Highs reach the 30s Saturday and 40s Sunday.

Monday is much colder again, near 30 for a high.



It is possible that’ll we’ll track a bit of snow in here on Tuesday, in fact, the probability of picking up an inch of snow is over 50% for locations northwest of Boston. While not a big storm, it certainly could whiten up the ground for some just before Christmas.