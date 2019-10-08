7Weather- A few showers move in tomorrow, and then a nor’easter brings rain and wind to end the week.

WEDNESDAY:

The day starts with a few morning showers for the Cape and the Islands. Temperatures are between 46-54º in the morning.

A few showers are likely in the afternoon for areas just north of the Pike down to the Cape. Highs are cool between 55-60º.

It will be breezy with winds picking up in the afternoon. Winds will be sustained between 10-20 mph, and could gust up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY:

Rain will be on and off Thursday. The heaviest pockets will be confined to SE Mass. You’ll want to take the rain jacket, the umbrella might not hold up.

The Patriots game will have on and off showers and occasional wind gusts between 30-40 mph.

Peak wind gusts are expected Thursday into Friday mid-day. SE Mass and the Cape & the Islands will have the highest gusts.

There is a High Wind Watch for the Cape & the Islands for gusts up to 60 mph on Thursday. There could be power outages throughout the day.

This storm will stay offshore, so it looks like the higher rain amount will also be for SE Mass. 3-5″ are possible Thursday – Saturday.

There could be minor coastal flooding for areas in blue. Moderate coastal flooding is more likely for Nantucket during high tide Thursday night.