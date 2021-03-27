Rain And Wind to End the Weekend

7weather- It’s a split weekend. Saturday was the dry and sunny day, and now rain moves in to end the weekend.

If you have some errands to run on Sunday, the morning will be the best time to take care of them. Sunday morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s.

Showers start mid-day, and will be on and off until about midnight. Temperatures will be near 50º around noon, and then a warm front lifts, and we jump into the mid and upper 50s around 5-6 PM. It will be windy ahead of the warm front between 2-5 PM. It looks like there will be a break from the rain and wind between 5-7 PM, and then a cold front will bring downpours in around 8 PM. As this second front moves through, it will get windy once again. Rain ends late around midnight-1AM Monday.

In about a 12 hour period we will get about 1.00″ of rain. The Cape and the Islands looks to get about 0.50-0.75″. This is much needed rain for southern New England. So far, Boston has only seen 1.00″ of rain, putting us 2.61″ below average.

The rain moves out, and it’s sunny on Monday, but it will also be windy. Gusts will be as high as 40-50 mph from about 6 AM -3 PM. If you already put out patio furniture, make sure to secure it, or put it inside.

Tuesday will still have a breeze around, but it won’t be nearly as windy as Monday. Highs will be in the low 60s inland, and in the 50s along the coast.

Wednesday looks to have lots of clouds with warm highs in the mid 60s. Showers move in Wednesday evening, and they will stick around into Opening Day on Thursday.