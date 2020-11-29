Rain And Wind to Start the Week

7Weather- Just like last week, it will be a messy Monday!

A High Wind Watch is in effect from Monday afternoon until the evening for Cape Ann, and for much of southeast Massachusetts. Wind gusts could be between 50-60 mph. Gusts this high could break large tree branches, which could lead to scattered power outages.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 3 PM Monday until 12 AM Tuesday for northern Rhode Island, and everyone inside of I-495. Wind gusts are forecast to be between 45-50 mph, which could lead to isolated power outages.

Light showers develop after 9 AM, with the heavier rain pushing mid-day. Pockets of heavy rain continue until 8-9 PM, and then light showers follow overnight. There will be lingering, spotty showers early Tuesday morning, and then the chance for sprinkles the rest of Tuesday.

Once again, we get beneficial rain. Most areas receive 1-1.5″ of rain, with the Cape & the Island getting close to 2″.

The same system is still impacting our weather Wednesday. The day starts with some sun, and the clouds quickly move in mid-day. There could be a few flurries with a chilly breeze. Highs reach into the mid 40s.