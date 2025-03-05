It was a very mild day despite the thick cloud cover with high temperatures in the 50s. Clouds stick around tonight and bring a soaking rain. The wind will increase as well. As we dry out tomorrow, the wind will still be a theme to end the work week.

Our rainmaker is sprawled out across the eastern side of the U.S. The storm’s impact stretched from blizzard warnings for parts of Iowa and Michigan to a tornado watch for parts of the Carolinas today. We expect heavy rain and strong wind once it moves through southern New England tonight.

Let’s time out the rain. The commute home will remain dry. The rain band moves through around/past 8 pm. It will continue sliding west to east through midnight/1 am. Showers linger longest across the Cape through tomorrow morning. The brighter colors on FutureCast indicate heavy rain will come down as the band moves through. We’ll have to watch for poor drainage flooding in areas that still have a snowpack. Some spotty showers are still possible tomorrow morning.

This will be a wind-driven rain. Gusts will increase overnight 30-40+ mph. Tomorrow morning, strong gusts will still be possible especially for southeast Mass. The wind won’t be as strong as we go through the day.

Tomorrow’s temperatures will be mild once again in the 50s. Some showers could blossom once again in the evening.

Friday will be windy. A northwest wind will be gusty and make it feel chillier throughout the day. Out the door Friday morning, it will feel like the teens. Highs reach the 40s by the afternoon, and there will be sunshine.



This weekend is dry and breezy. High temperatures will be close to 40°.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black