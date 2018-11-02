Rain and Wind… Weekend A Split

Mild air and a busy breeze will be the theme of the day as batches of showers and embedded thunder/downpours slide on through. Temps today surge into the mid to upper 60s for all with southerly winds gusting 25-35mph.

Showers tend to be more widespread this morning, through lunch, and then become more isolated mid afternoon, into early this evening.

Late this evening, overnight, and into tomorrow morning, the rain becomes more widespread and locally heavy once again with many towns picking up 1-2″ of rain. Isolated higher amounts are possible.

Heavy rain tapers to scattered showers by mid to late morning Saturday, then tapers off totally for the mid to late afternoon hours. As the rain tapers off, temps drop and winds ramp up. Winds will gust out of the west 40-60mph in the afternoon and into the early evening. A high wind watch is in effect.

While Saturday is a busy weather day, Sunday is quiet as sunshine and lighter breezes prevail. Go Pats! Clocks go back 1 hour too. Change the smoke detector batteries too!



