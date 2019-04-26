Rain Arrives… So-so Weekend Ahead

After back to back nice afternoons, we get a clunker today as wet weather moves back in. With an onshore breeze, showers in and out and a lot of clouds holding on, it will be a damp and cool Friday. While we’ll catch some breaks in the rain at times this afternoon, keep the umbrella handy. The heaviest rain works in tonight with downpours and thunder at times into the predawn hours Saturday.

If you have a tee time tomorrow, I’d keep it. Just know that the course will likely be quite wet, and we’ll still have the risk for a passing shower. So while you’ll be rain-free on many holes, keep the umbrella on standby and a change of socks on hand.

Sunday starts dry, temps reach the mid 50s by noon, then fade back into the 40s in the afternoon as more showers move in.

Have a good weekend.

