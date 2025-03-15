Rain returns to the forecast Sunday night and lasts into Monday. This is as a cold front moves in, looking to cool things down.

Rainfall amounts could exceed 2 inches in spots, so plan for a soggy Monday.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s forecast looks decent for the St. Paddy’s day parade in South Boston. Although there may be some fog and mist to start, around noon the wind will pick up and move the fog out.

Temperatures should reach the mid 60s tomorrow afternoon where the sun pops out, so enjoy the warmth.