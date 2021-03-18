Rain Arrives Today, Flakes Fly Early Friday

A dry morning commute will yield to thicken clouds and eventually rain arriving this afternoon. While a few midday sprinkles are possible, the best chance for steady rain will arrive between 2-4pm from west to east. That rain is steady overnight tonight and as some colder air starts to filter in, rain flips to wet snow in northern Worcester County after midnight, and around 3am in the City of Boston.

While I don’t expect big snow totals, 1-3″ will be a fairly common range. A few towns in the Worcester Hills may approach 4″ as it’ll flip to snow a bit quicker there as well as be a bit cooler.

While some slick travel is likely for a couple hours early tomorrow morning on secondary roads, roads improve quickly as snow tapers off by 7-8am for most.

Gusty winds kick in along the coast, especially across Plymouth County, the Cape and Islands. Gusts 40-50mph are possible there, even up to 60mph on Nantucket.

The rain will be beneficial, 0.5-1.0″ for most.

Dry weather builds back in this weekend and milder air moves in Sunday – Wednesday. With that said, it’ll be significantly warmer (near or above 60) inland vs. at the coast (45-50).