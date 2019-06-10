Rain Arrives Tonight

Wow! What. A. Weekend! Blue skies, low humidity and temps that ran near 80 degrees allowed for perfection weather-wise Saturday and Sunday. Even though it was a bit cooler at the coast, low to mid 70s, it was still nice enough to enjoy parking that beach chair in the sand and soaking in some rays. If there were anything to complain about, it’d be the ocean temps are still a bit chilly, and of course, the weekend goes by way too fast!

Today, we start right where we left off. That means it’s a low humidity, bright morning as we go back to school and back to work. This afternoon will feature more clouds in the mix, but highs still head for 80 inland, low 70s at the coast. A few late-day showers (6-7pm) are possible west of 495 with a higher chance inside 495 moving in after 8pm. Showers and rumbles of thunder are widespread tonight with localized downpours that produce localized street flooding the main threat. While most of us pick up 0.50″ or so of rain, a few towns in heavy bands of rain could pick up a quick 1-2″ of water. Over all though, it’ll be a good watering for the lawns and gardens.



Showers are scattered through the morning commute tomorrow, but by the afternoon, we start to dry out from west to east as sunshine returns with a gusty wind and lowering humidity. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.