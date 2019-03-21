We wake up to this first full day of Spring to a quiet start and one that features mainly dry weather through the day. Temperatures this afternoon will be very similar to yesterday afternoon. That’ll keep the coast in the 40s and inland communities in the lower 50s.

Rain arrives tonight. The heaviest of it will be from midnight to 6am. Localized downpours likely.

While the rain tapers to scattered showers by the morning commute tomorrow, I do expect a slow go on the roads as well have plenty of big puddles still in place and plenty of road spray being kicked up on the roads. Scattered showers are in and out through the day. Rain totals run 0.50-1.00″ across the area.

Fortunately, the highest storm surge will be in the morning, at low tide. That means, by the midday high tide, only minor coastal flooding is expected.

By tomorrow night, cold enough air works in that we’ll catch scattered snow showers. Some steady enough to throw down a coating to an inch. Especially out through the Worcester Hills. Those snow showers taper off by predawn Saturday. Saturday is dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a gusty wind, 30-50mph, adding a chill to the air for sure. Sunday is solid. More sun, less wind and highs well into the 50s.

