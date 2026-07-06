Happy Monday! Today’s weather depended significantly on where you were. We’ve had spotty showers south and mostly dry weather north of the Pike. However, tonight the rain will become widespread and Tuesday will be wet for everyone.

First, rain showers are taking their sweet time tracking north but they are moving there. They’ll continue to feed in this evening with showers overnight and waves of rain throughout the day tomorrow.

The heaviest axis of rain will be farther south, where a Flood Watch is in effect.

The heavy cloud cover and rain showers will keep us very cool. Temperatures will stick to the 60s throughout, so make sure to dress accordingly! If you’re not ready for the cooler weather just yet, we will be warming right back up. Wednesday will start the day with clouds with partly sunny conditions in the afternoon. Highs will jump back to near 80 degrees.

Thursday we’ll be mostly sunny and nearing 90 degrees again.

Friday we’ll reach the upper 80s with a chance for a few scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Saturday: spot thunderstorm, mid 80s but 70s at the coastline. Sunday looks sunny and in the low 80s! We jump back to the upper 80s Monday with a few chances for storms. Stay tuned!