Sunshine made a bit of a comeback today! That helped our temperatures warm into the 70s inland.

As of this writing, there are spotty showers on radar. An isolated shower is possible again tomorrow before the work week ends with heavy rain.

Overnight, temperatures will be cool and fall into the 50s. The wind becomes light and there could be areas of fog to the south. We’ll have sun and clouds tomorrow. Temperatures inland warm back into the 70s, pushing a degree or so higher than today. The wind stays light so that will allow sea breezes to develop. That will keep temperatures in the 60s on the coast.

Most of us stay dry tomorrow. There’s a chance for an isolated shower mainly toward the afternoon and evening. Shower chances increase closer to sunset inland.

Developing low pressure will bring us a good soaking rain on Friday into early Saturday morning. It will likely be raining most of Friday, so you’ll want the rain gear and indoor dinner reservations. These are expected rainfall totals from our in-house model.

After we dry out Saturday morning, it will be breezy with highs in the mid-60s. It will be breezy Sunday again too. Luckily, we have sunny and warm weather with highs near 70° for Mother’s Day!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black