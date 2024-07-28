Get ready for a beautiful second day of your weekend! We will see increasing clouds with warm highs in the low to mid 80s inland. On the coast, due to an easterly wind, it’ll be cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity will still be relatively comfortable.

Rain chances begin in the late afternoon and early evening for the Cape, but for the rest of us the rain won’t push in until closer to bed time. Scattered rain will continue overnight, with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be noticeable cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s for everyone. It will be noticeably more humid, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and we’ll continue to see more scattered rain chances.

Tuesday we’ll be right back to the mid 80s.

Throughout the day we could see an isolated shower or storm, and it’ll be oppressively humid.

Wednesday we’ll reach the mid 80s again, and we have even more chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. It’ll unfortunately be oppressively humid again.

Thursday, partly sunny, a low-end chance for an isolated shower and storm again, and warm highs in the mid 80s. Thankfully we’re looking drier for Friday and Saturday.