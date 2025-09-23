While we are expecting showers and a few storms this evening, that’s not the only time this week we’re expecting wet weather. We’ve got chances for rain every day this week.

Overnight into Wednesday morning, we’re expecting spotty showers to continue. The one bonus of that is the clouds and rain will keep overnight lows on the mild side of things, overall in the low 60s.

While Wednesday will cool down significantly compared to Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 60s, it will still feel incredibly humid. Skies will be cloudy and spotty showers will continue throughout the day.

Thursday the pattern continues: chances for showers throughout the day with breezy conditions on top of that. I’d go with a rain coat rather than an umbrella. Highs will be just a few degrees warmer than Wednesday in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday looks like the wettest day, with rain chances beginning to dwindle after that.

We still can’t rule out a spot shower on Friday. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny, highs will be incredibly warm in the upper 70s and low 80s, and it will be humid with dew points in the 60s.

Saturday won’t be far off from that. It will be warm in the upper 70s, but less humid with a chance for a spot shower amid partly sunny skies.

Sunday: a sun/cloud mix with highs in the low 80s again. Monday: bright and nice with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday: mostly sunny and cooler in the low 70s.