Today has definitely been a cooler, wet day. Unfortunately, the chances of rain continue over the next couple of days.

For the rest of your Monday, we’ll continue to see hit-or-miss light showers and sprinkles. Evening temperatures will hover around the upper 60s and low 70s.

Overnight lows won’t cool down much in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll be partly cloudy with just a spot sprinkle possible.

Tomorrow we will have tons of dry time. It’s looking partly sunny with just a chance for isolated showers or storms. The temperature will warm right back up into the mid to upper 80s. There will be a bit of a breeze.

Wednesday will still be warm in the low to mid 80s, but it will be noticeably more humid.

It’s also looking much more wet, too. We’re facing scattered rain and thunderstorms throughout the day — have the rain coat ready!

While we do have a rain chance Thursday, it’s a low-end chance for a spot shower or storm.

It’ll still be warm Thursday in the mid 80s. Friday looks mostly dry and it’ll be downright hot with highs near 90 degrees.