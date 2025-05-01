We have another dry day on tap for today, but it won’t be as warm as the last couple, especially on the coast. The good news is the wind will back down quite a bit from the last few days, but the lack of wind will promote a sea breeze which will keep the coast line significantly cooler. Those close to the water may not even make it to 60° this afternoon.

Tomorrow is a warmer day once again but it will come with a small chance of a shower. The rain chance tomorrow is very isolated and will impact just a very small part of your day, if at all. A passing shower is more likely in the morning but even at that, it’s about a 20% shot with most of your day being warm and breezy.

Rain chances will continue to go up into the weekend, but I wouldn’t cancel your weekend plans just yet. There’s some forecast uncertainty with just how wet the weekend will be… an all day rain or just a few passing showers or a storm?

It’s the tale of two models, not in agreement of how the weekend will shape up. The problem is the front is a stationary front so where it sets up is where it will stay all weekend long. Unlike a passing front that will give us some showers and move on, and it’s a matter of timing, this one sets up and stays put… a stationary front. So if that front sets up across northern New England, it keeps the washout weekend there with a few spotty showers across southern New England. If that front sets up across southern New England, that of course becomes a pretty wet weekend for us. Hopefully we’ll get that fine tuned tonight or tomorrow morning. Regardless, I do think we’ll see at least a few showers through the weekend, with the better chance happening north of the Mass Pike versus south.