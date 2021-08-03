After 4 dry days in a row, rain moves in late tomorrow. Tomorrow’s morning commute will be dry and cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. A few, spotty showers push into the Cape & the Islands between 2-4 PM, and then rain becomes steady in southeast Massachusetts between 4-6 PM. The rest of the area remains dry until tomorrow late evening and overnight.

Pockets of heavy rain start to develop over southeast Massachusetts around 9-10 PM, and then slowly, the shield of rain will pushes north towards the Mass Pike.

Steady rain approaches areas along the Mass Pike around midnight Wednesday night. Scattered downpours continue overnight and into Thursday morning. The rain starts to lighten up after the Thursday morning commute, and then showers end around lunch time. The bulk of the rain will be around mainly Thursday morning.

It remains cloudy the rest of the day, and temperatures eventually make it into the mid 70s late in the afternoon.

From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday mid-day, areas along 1-95, down through the Pike and south will get 1-2″ of rain. It looks like Bristol and Plymouth Counties could see isolated higher amounts. Areas between 1-95 and 1-495 are more likely to get 0.5-1″ of rain. Cities outside of I-495 will get 0.2-0.5″ of rain.

A weak system passing by south of the area could bring showers to the Cape & the Islands Friday morning. Skies gradually clear up in the afternoon and highs are warm in the low 80s. Saturday is looking like a nice beach day! There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday is also looking like a great, summer day. There could be an isolated afternoon storm.