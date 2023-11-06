After a dry weekend, rain returns into the forecast late Monday night as a storm system moves in from the Midwest.

Monday starts dry and cold for most, with temps in the 30s and 40s.

By midday, clouds move in, keeping conditions rather chilly with the lack of sunshine.

Clouds continue to build in after sunset, with showers arriving by midnight Monday night.

Although a few showers are also possibly on Tuesday, there is only a 30% risk during the day as dry air cuts into the precipitation development ahead of the cold front.