We once again woke up to rain this morning but that tapered off as the day went on. It really was the tale of two forecasts north versus south today. Southern New Hampshire saw sun develop this afternoon which helped temperatures climb to the 70s. Along and near the Mass Pike (including Boston) we saw some sunshine but didn’t help our temperatures much, staying in the 60s. Southeastern Mass couldn’t shake the clouds and drizzle and temperatures held into the 60s all day.

Tomorrow is the opposite of the last few days. Instead of waking up to clouds and showers in the morning with afternoon improvement, we’ll start off dry and increase rain chances in the evening. Much of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain returns with a few showers late in the evening and more widespread and heavier rain developing overnight into Friday.

Friday is a cloudy and wet day with on and off showers all day long. At times the showers may be locally heavy. You’ll also notice the humidity spike as well. These showers and the tropical humidity is the remnant moisture of Tropical Storm Debby that will move north after spending the last few days off the Carolina/Georgia coast. As the storm heads north it will lose it’s tropical name, but not its tropical moisture.

The track from yesterday has shifted west, through New York and northern New England. That also means the axis of heaviest rain will move west along with the track of the storm.

We’ll still get showers from the storm but we’re lessening our chance of significant rain and lowering our flooding threat. The Carolinas are dealing with significant flooding as Debby has spent several days sitting nearly stationary off the coast, drenching the same areas with tropical downpours. For us, not only is the track to our west, but the storm will be trucking along so doesn’t spend much time over the northeast. We may still get an inch or so of rain Friday and Friday night but it’s more manageable than even yesterday’s forecast and most certainly more manageable than the 1-2 feet of rain that is falling over the Carolinas.

The good news is since the storm is trucking along, we’ll salvage most of the weekend! The showers will linger early Saturday but they should exit pretty quickly so just have one extra cup of coffee and you’ll be able to carry on with your day. Sunday looks outstanding!

Saturday: Morning showers with developing sunshine by late morning and afternoon. Humid and warm with temperatures climbing to the mid 80s and tropical humidity in the morning, but falling by the afternoon and evening.

Sunday: Sunshine, comfortable humidity, temperatures near 80°.