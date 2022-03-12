It’s a wet start to the weekend, but as temperatures fall we’ll see that changeover from rain to snow across the region from the northwest to southeast.

Along with the changeover, the winds pick up on the backside of this system, which has prompted a Wind Advisory to be issued. The Wind Advisory goes into effect starting at 1pm and continues through 11am Sunday for gusts up to 50 mph which could cause isolated tree damage and power outages.

With the temperatures falling through the day, slick to icy travel is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for central MA and portions of southern NH. That advisory remains in effect until 10pm tonight.

As for the timing, the rain changes to snow for the higher elevations into north central MA and southern NH around midday with that rain/snow shifting east bound through the afternoon. The snow showers start to taper by dinner time. Locally, we’re not looking at much accumulation, but for the higher elevations in the Berkshires, southern VT as well as upstate NY could get 6-12″ where the 1-2″ per hour snowfall rates set-up.

A few inches of accumulation is possible for central MA, while a coating to an inch expected within 495.

The colder air and the gusty winds stick around for Sunday, but at least we’ll have the sunshine return for the second half of the weekend.

After the cold Sunday, 50s return for the work week and by St. Patrick’s Day highs will be in the upper 50s.