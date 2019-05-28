Rain & Chilly Air Return

After a good deal of sunshine and nice weather over the weekend, some cooler air and wet weather is back into the forecast. While a few light showers and sprinkles will move through some towns north of the Pike this morning, there’s a higher risk of showers for many of us this afternoon. Although across far SE Mass/Cape and Islands, it’ll be dry through mid afternoon at least.

Once the showers start, temperatures will backtrack too, going from the low to mid 60s, back into the low to mid 50s. This evening, a few embedded thunderstorms and downpours are possible as well. All said and done, most towns pick up between 0.50 – 0.75″ of rain.

After a damp and cloudy start early tomorrow, expect some midday breaks of sun. Temps tomorrow still run cool, in the mid to upper 50s at the coast to mid 60s inland.

Thursday is closer to 70, but we’ll likely see some downpours and thunder run in here Thursday evening/night. We’ll watch to see if some of those storms produce localized street flooding. That ran ends by Friday AM, and right now, Friday and Saturday look good with temperatures in the 70s and low humidity.