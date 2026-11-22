Happy Sunday! It’s been a gray day so far today, but relatively mild. Rain is moving in as we speak and it’ll stick around overnight into early Monday. The rest of your Monday we’ll be warming up and brightening up! A big cooldown comes Tuesday.

First, a few isolated showers are out there now and they’ll become more widespread overnight. The greatest coverage of the rain we’ll see is in eastern Massachusetts, where a widespread 1-3″ of rain will fall tonight. However, if you’re closer to central Massachusetts, and southwestern New Hampshire, the rain will be a bit more spotty there and will likely total to less than an inch.

Still, likely rain tonight will keep overnight lows mild in the upper 40s and low 50s. The rain will exit by early Monday morning, which will feel very mild.

The rest of your Monday morning will be cloudy, but toward the afternoon the sun will begin popping out. Afternoon highs will warm up since we’ll be off to such a warm start. We’ll be reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Enjoy the beautiful Monday, because it will not last. Monday night we clear out and drop back to the 30s. Tuesday will be bright and sunny, but highs won’t make it out of the low to mid 40s. A breeze will make it feel even colder, bundle up!

Wednesday morning we tumble further to the 20s! Brr! Winter jackets needed. Afternoon highs will once again reach the low to mid 40s with sunny skies. Great Thanksgiving travel weather, at least!

Thursday morning, Thanksgiving Day morning, will be chilly in the 20s and 30s. The afternoon we’ll be more mild in the upper 40s and low 50s. While the clouds will be around already, it looks like the rain will hold off until the evening. The wind will kick up, though, with 20-30 mph wind gusts in the afternoon and 30-40 mph wind gusts in the evening and overnight. Thursday night we’ll stick to the mid to upper 30s with lows so that shouldn’t be too conducive to wintry weather.

Friday, the showers continue with a breeze and highs into the upper 40s and low 50s again. Saturday and Sunday look partly sunny and in the low 50s. Stay tuned!