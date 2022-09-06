Widespread rain continues to pelt much of Southern New England this morning as we head back to work, back to school, and out to the voting polls for Primary Day. As rain totals continue to add up this morning, with embedded downpours, the main risk will be localized street/poor drainage flooding, hydroplaning and big puddles for the AM commute. Expect about and additional 0.50 to 1.50″ more of rain from 6am, through the rest of the day.

Overall, it’s been a beneficial rain for much of Southern New England. All said and done, many towns and cities in Massachusetts will finish the two-day rain event with 1.50-3.5″ of water in the bucket, with a few areas between 3.5-5″. While it won’t completely wipe away the drought for all areas, it certainly will put a nice dent in it.

The highest rain totals were across Rhode Island, where 6-9″ of rain fell around Scituate, RI, Providence and Cranston. Unfortunately, that also produced significant flash flooding there too.

Rain tapers to light showers and drizzle this afternoon as it remains damp and dreary with highs stuck in the 60s.





Tomorrow, we start to break out of the pattern with morning clouds to a few breaks of afternoon sun. While we can’t rule out a few sprinkles/spot shower through the first half of the day, it’s a mainly dry pattern.



Thursday, through the weekend looks good. By Saturday and Sunday, we’re back to temps in the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s coast. Pretty good pattern to sneak in another pool/beah d



