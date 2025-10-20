Temps start this morning off lofty, for this time of year, with the numbers running in the low to mid 60s. It’ll be muggy too with dew points near 60 thanks to a gusty southerly breeze. Rain overspreads the area this morning with embedded downpours and rumbles of thunder. The most widespread rain is mid morning, through lunch with about 0.50 – 1.50″ of rain falling. Expect a slow go for the morning commute. Fortunately, the evening commute will be dry as the rain shifts offshore by 2pm. Temps slide back into the mid 50s to near 60 behind the front this afternoon.



Tuesday looks good with lighter winds and highs in the low to mid 60s after starting the morning off in the 40s.



We’ll track another round of showers and isolated storms Wednesday morning, through midday with highs in the 60s again.



The rest of the week, into the weekend looks fairly quiet with cloudy to partly sunny skies and a seasonal chill with highs in the 50s to near 60 and lows in the 30s and 40s.