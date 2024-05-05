The rain will continue for the rest of your Sunday. Overnight, the rain will clear from the west to the east. Overnight lows will drop to the mid to upper 40s.

Early tomorrow morning, the Cape may hold onto the showers but most of us will be dry by sun up.

The rest of the day, clouds will slowly clear allowing for a big temperature warm-up. Highs will be very warm in the low to mid 70s, with it a few degrees cooler at the coast. I don’t want to rule out a spot shower in the late afternoon/early evening, but that’s a slim chance.

Tuesday will be a bright and even warmer day. Highs will reach the mid to the upper 70s (again, cooler by the coast) and skies will be bright. The only downside? Pollen levels shoot up.

At least it’ll be good weather for the next Celtics game.

Rain chances return from Wednesday all the way into Saturday, with the next dry day being Sunday. However, temperatures will be back into the 60s those days.