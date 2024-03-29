Rain clears tonight, and the clouds do too. That’ll allow temperatures to dip overnight into Saturday morning, way down into the mid to upper 30s. Keep in mind while tomorrow will look nice, it will be breezy. Gusts will reach 25-30 mph, and it’ll be windier near the coast. Skies will be bright and highs will be mild in the low 50s. Enjoy the day.

Overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, when most will be sleeping, there could be isolated sprinkles or flurries. However, nothing will stick. Lows Saturday night will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday will stay dry as well. It won’t be as windy, although there will be a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will still be comfortable in the low 50s.

Even heading into Monday we stay dry.

However, we need to talk about middle to late next week. We’ve got our next potential storm system, and it’s not looking like we’re done with the wintry weather just yet. It’s still early, but right now we’ve got a storm that’s eyeing New England from Tuesday through Thursday. It could not only bring rain and wind, but potentially some snow, too. Stay with us as we give updates on this next potential storm over the next few days.

This will be interesting! Tracking our next potential storm next week. Tues PM – Thurs. Chance for some rain, snow & wind. A lot of details to iron out…stay with @7News throughout this weekend/next week! pic.twitter.com/n1w8cDuH6U — Kelly Costa (Reardon) (@KellyRWeather) March 29, 2024