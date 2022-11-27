7Weather- Rain ends tonight and a breeze picks up. Skies gradually clear Monday morning and it is a mild start to the day with temperatures in the low and mid 50s in the morning. Temperatures don’t move much throughout the day with a lot of us staying close to 50º, but a gusty breeze will make it feel cool.

Cooler air arrives as we approach sunset and we drop into the 30s by 7PM.

The average high for Boston right now is 47º and 43º for Worcester. A cold front drops us to where we should be on Tuesday for the end of November. It is mainly sunny and wind is light.

Rain arrives late in the day on Wednesday (after 2-3PM) and wind picks up in the evening. It is a mild day with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

The first day of December is on Thursday! Our average high goes from 46º to 39º in Boston. On average we get about 9.0″ of snow and we keep those 4PM sunsets.