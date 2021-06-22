The rain moves out this evening, and then the weather is fantastic for the rest of the week.

Rain will be on and off this evening, but it ends from west to east between 9-11 PM. Behind this rain is comfortable air that will settle in for the next couple of days.

It will feel refreshing as you walk out the door tomorrow with temperatures in the low and mid 50s in the morning. We reach into the low 70s by lunch time, and then highs are in the mid 70s later in the afternoon. Overall, it is a comfortable day with sunny skies.

It will be another refreshing start on Thursday with morning temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. Lunch time will be sunny and mild in the mid 70s. Highs eventually make it into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Humidity remains low.

Just like that, the muggy air is back on Friday. Dewpoint keep on rising into the weekend, making it feel a bit uncomfortable.

Humidity gradually increases throughout the day on Friday. It will feel humid by dinner time. Skies are partly sunny and highs make it into the upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday are both humid and breezy. Temperatures are on the rise with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday, and near 90º on Sunday.