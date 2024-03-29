What else is new? Waking up to more wet weather this morning, but at least the light is at the end of the tunnel. After another 1.5-3.0″ of rain across the area, we’ll slowly lose the drops from west to east across the region today.



First locations will see it dry out by 10am will be west of 495. The faucet shuts off around noon closer to the coast, and just a bit longer across Cape Ann and Cape Cod. Bottom line, we’ll see improvements by this afternoon for many as temps nudge up toward 50 with a few breaks of late-day sun. The breeze picks up too, gusting to 30mph. That should help dry out those wet roads for the evening commute.

Heading into the weekend, the weather works out for all those Easter travel plans. Saturday is dry and bright with highs in the low to mid 50s. There will be a bit of a breeze that gusts around 30mph. While a few sprinkles or a spot shower is possible Saturday night, into early Easter Sunday morning, then bulk of the time will be dry. Highs nudge up into the low 50s again Sunday afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun. Monday looks good too.

Tuesday afternoon – Thursday, the opportunity is there again for another long duration storm. Rain, wind and even some interior snow is possible across New England. We’ll keep an eye on how the pattern evolves as we get closer to the event.