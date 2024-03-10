How about that time change? We moved forward while you were sleeping. Today’s sunrise was 7:04 am, and our sunset will be 6:45 pm. If you’re a morning person (like me and were enjoying those earlier sunrises), we’ll get back to sunrises closer to 6:00 am by mid-April.

Meanwhile, there was heavy rain overnight. Here’s a look at some of the rainfall totals as of this morning.

Showers lift to the northeast this morning. We’ll see clouds and some sun today. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s/low 50s. It’ll be breezy to gusty through this afternoon.

We’re watching for the potential for minor coastal flooding around the midday high tide from the the North Shore to the South Shore. Expect shallow pockets of flooding up to one foot there. Low-lying areas like Morrissey Boulevard could be impacted.

Up the coast, from southern New Hampshire to Maine, there’s a Coastal Flood Warning. Moderate to isolated spots of major flooding are expected with one to two feet of inundation. Meanwhile, 10-15 feet nearshore waves could impact exposed shorelines.

It’ll stay breezy overnight. The wind picks up again tomorrow, and we’ll have another Wind Advisory. This one will be for towns outside of I-495 for northwest gusts up to 45 mph tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black