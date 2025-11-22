The rain is pretty widespread out there across Massachusetts this morning, but it will clear out by this afternoon. Sunday looks much nicer but it will feature a cold start!

Most of the rain this morning is light with some pockets of moderate rainfall. For most, the rain will end before noon. However, in southeastern Mass and the Cape and the islands, the rain could take as long as until 2 p.m. to finish.

Otherwise, highs will top off in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Tonight, skies will clear out allowing for a big cooldown to the mid to upper 20s. That means Sunday morning will feel frigid! Bundle up before you head out the door. The rest of Sunday, partly sunny skies with highs in the low 40s. We can’t rule out an isolated light shower or flurry in the late afternoon or evening hours.

Monday morning we’ll be down to the low 30s with highs in the upper 40s. Skies are looking bright but it’ll be a tad bit breezy!

Tuesday the clouds roll back in with lows in the upper 20s but highs all the way into the low 50s! Our next chance for showers begins Tuesday evening and that night. Wednesday, the showers dwindle to just isolated showers with highs nearing the 60-degree mark. That means pre-Thanksgiving local travel shouldn’t be too bad!

Thanksgiving Day looks fantastic! Partly sunny, a mild start near 40 with highs in the upper 40s. It’ll be a bit breezy, but overall a great day. Black Friday you’ll be able to get out and go shopping. It’ll be windy but partly sunny and in the low 40s. Stay tuned!