Rain Ends This Evening, Sunshine Returns Wednesday

7Weather- We got much needed rain today! Showers end this evening, and bright skies return tomorrow.

Light, spotty showers linger along the coast until 9-10 PM, and then it gradually clears. It will be a chilly night with temperatures dropping between 43-50º.

Sunshine returns tomorrow after a gloomy start to the week. Temperatures will be in the low 50s around 7 AM, and then we get into the mid and upper 60s in the afternoon. The day starts a little breezy, and then winds dies down by mid-day.

Thursday is another beautiful day, but the gusty breeze is back. Highs will be about 10 degrees above average in the low 70s.

There will be peeks of sun throughout the first part of Friday with temperatures in the low 70s. Our next weather maker approaches the region Friday, but it looks like the steady rain holds off until the evening hours. If this system speeds up a bit, there could be a few afternoon showers.