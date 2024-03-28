It’s been a soggy day! The wet weather rolls through into tomorrow morning. Then the rain will be out, but the breeze will be in.

Above is a look at estimated rainfall amounts so far. We’re expecting 1-3″ in total through tomorrow. For that reason, there’s still a Flood Watch for our area, meaning we’re watching for the potential for flooding. You’ll likely continue to notice street and poor drainage flooding.

You can see the plume of moisture from the Canadian Maritimes south through the Mid-Atlantic. Moisture to our south will continue to lift into Southern New England bringing the ongoing rain through tomorrow morning.

Here’s the timing of the rest of the rain:

Steady rain will still be here tonight and overnight with downpours at times. Early tomorrow morning, we’ll start to clear west to east. Colder air working into Worcester County could bring some wet flakes. Some of us will still be using the windshield wipers tomorrow morning – mainly across eastern and southeast Mass. Most of the rain clears offshore by mid to late morning.

Let’s talk temperatures and the wind. Overnight, the breeze will pick up out of the northwest. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s/low 40s. Once the rain clears out tomorrow morning, there will still be a lot of clouds with some breaks of sun. It’ll be a breezy afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s/near 50°.

The good thing about the rain today- it didn’t aggravate our allergies! Allergy forecast runs moderate to high over the next few days with drier and at times breezy conditions.

Looking ahead to Easter Sunday , there’s a chance for a morning spot shower. Then we’ll head for the 50s with decreasing cloud cover. It’ll be breezy once again.

It’s Opening Day as our Red Sox take on the Mariners in Seattle! Some showers are likely as fans head to T-Mobile Park tonight.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black