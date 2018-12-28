Rain Ends Tonight, Colder This Weekend

Rain tappers off early tonight and then we gradually clear up for the weekend.

Temperatures don’t drop much tonight as warmer air continues to fuel in from the south. Expect scattered rain through 7-8 PM and then spotty, lingering showers through 9 PM.

Winds will be sustained between 10-15 mph inland and between 15-25 mph for the Cape and the Islands.

Saturday starts with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s and then we gradually get cooler into the afternoon. There will be periods of clouds and sun with gusty winds.

It will be chilly by Saturday evening in the low and mid 30s.

It looks like we are going to kick off 2019 with mild highs and showers. New Year’s Eve will have above average temperatures in the low 40s with rain likely in the evening and overnight.

Most of the rain ends early in the morning on New Year’s Day and it will be breezy with highs in the low 50s.

A big difference from last year, when events were cancelled due to the frigid weather. The high in Boston for New Year’s Day last year was 13 degrees and the low was 0 degrees.