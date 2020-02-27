Rain Ends, Winds Pick Up

It’s a rough morning with rain, downpours in spots, coastal wind, and locally dense fog. Most places picking up 1/2″ to 1″ in just a few hours. But skies will dry out by mid morning with some sun even returning this afternoon. The trade-off? A lot of wind.

WIND ADVISORY:

This morning there’s a wind advisory in effect for Essex County east of 95 and the Sea Coast of New Hampshire. Winds have the potential to gust to 50 mph this morning along with the heavy rain in place.

Once the rain ends, a wind advisory will go into effect for the Cape and the Islands. This is for winds on the backside of the system that will gust to 50 mph. The wind advisory on the Cape is for today, and the Islands is for today and tonight.

WIND GUST TIMELINE:

Everybody will see the west to southwest winds pick up once the rain ends today, but most will stay below advisory level. That still means we’ll see gusts up to 40 mph. And get used to the wind… it’s not only here today but Friday as well. The weekend will still be on the breezy side, but less than what’s in store for this afternoon, evening, and for Friday.

WEEKEND FORECAST:

As mentioned, plan on a cooler and breezy weekend with temperatures in the 30s, but at least we’ll have the sunshine all the way through.