While the rain winds down this evening, a whipping wind and frigid temperatures will be quick to replace it.

Wind advisories and high wind warnings have been posted for tonight through late Tuesday night for those winds. Most gusts will be between 30-40 mph but there may be some gusts as high as 50-60 mph which may lead to some power outages in areas. Keep your phones charged up just in case!

Otherwise, this evening and overnight temperatures will plummet to the teens. There may be an isolated light snow shower, too.

That means all the standing water on the roads will freeze up. Any untreated surfaces will be incredibly slick so be careful. Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun, those whipping winds, and frigid temperatures in the 20s.

The wind will make it feel like only the single digits even during the warmest part of the day. Bundle up!

The wind will be blowing most of the day, including during the morning and evening commutes.

The wind will be around for Wednesday, too, much to a much lesser extent. Instead we’ll see gusts in the range of 20-25 mph. Still, with lows near 20 and highs in the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies, the wind will make it feel about 5-10 degrees colder than it really is.

Late Wednesday night, for New Year’s Eve, into early Thursday morning we could get some flurries or extremely light snow with chilly temperatures in the upper 20s.

That light snow will end early Thursday morning, New Year’s Day morning. The rest of the day looks quiet. Partly sunny, teens in the morning and upper 20s in the afternoon. Friday: teens to upper 20s with a light breeze. The weekend looks dry, partly sunny, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. We’ll keep an eye on our next chance for snow potentially Monday night into Tuesday. Stay tuned!