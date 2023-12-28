April vibes in the air today, and not in a good way. Early Spring days can often see wet weather with a northeast wind flatline temps in the low to mid 40s. Today, we’re pretty much stuck in the low to mid 40s with a northeast wind and plenty of rain, drizzle and fog to go around. The rain will be steadiest this morning, through midday, then taper to spotty light showers and drizzle this afternoon and evening. While the evening commute won’t see rain as heavy as this morning’s rain, there will still be plenty of puddles and dampness out there.

Tonight, into tomorrow, areas of fog, drizzle and spotty showers continue. As winds start to turn more north to northwest, visibility should be better though, especially midday/afternoon.

While not 100% rain free, Saturday starts to offer improvements to the weather as winds shift west. A few spotty showers in the morning will yield to mostly dry times in the afternoon as a few breaks of sun emerge. Temps run up into the mid to upper 40s, marking yet again, another relatively mild day.



New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, temps run a bit closer to average as highs top off in the lower 40s and overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 20s. Plan on midnight temps to run close to 32 degree with dry skies and light winds. Cool, but not too shabby for Frist Night festivities.