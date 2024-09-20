For the rest of your Friday, we’ll continue to see rain showers, especially over southeastern Massachusetts. That’s where most of the rain sticks around overnight. The cloud cover will also keep us from cooling down significantly, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ve got more rain on tap for Saturday. For central Massachusetts, the rain is isolated to scattered, but for eastern Massachusetts, the showers look pretty steady.

That will again keep us on the cooler side with highs in the low to mid 60s. It will feel quite a bit cooler than that, though, due to a blustery wind coming from the northeast.

Saturday overnight, the rain becomes more and more isolated. However, the clouds will remain. Lows will drop to the low to mid 50s inland, and to the mid to upper 50s near the water.

Clouds and some isolated sprinkles will linger into Sunday morning. However, by the late afternoon we’ll see more and more breaks of sun. That will allow for a bit of a warm-up into the mid to upper 60s which is still relatively cool for this time of year.

It will still be a little breezy on Sunday for the first day of astronomical fall.

Looking ahead, Monday looks partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday looks rather cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Our next wet period is expected to begin mid to late next week.

Remember: this rain is definitely needed. This month alone we’re already lacking around 2 inches for Boston and Worcester. Although, the Cape and the islands have been pretty soaked recently.