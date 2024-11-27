Today is going to be a great day to do any holiday travel, because as we head into Turkey Day the forecast isn’t looking quite as forgiving.

Early this morning, watch out for some black ice as a result of yesterday’s rain freezing up with below-freezing morning temperatures.

Skies will stay dry all day long today, making the trip to go see family a easy one. Well, if you’re not counting the traffic you’ll likely encounter. We’ll see a mixed bag of temperatures, though. Many will see highs in the mid to upper 40s with the southeast a little warmer in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny, and it’ll only be slightly breezy at times.

Tonight, we stay dry for most of the night. However, clouds will be on the rise ahead of the messy weather for Thanksgiving. Lows will be cold in the low to mid 30s.

The major weather headline for tomorrow? The vast majority of us are going to be too warm for snow, and will instead see a soaking rain. Which isn’t exactly a bad thing since we still have the drought out there. Highs will reach 43 to 48 degrees outside of the southeast which will be warmer in the 50s again.

In our viewing area, the location that’ll bear the brunt of the storm will be southern Vermont and southwestern New Hampshire. That’s where it’ll be mostly snow for most of the day. The forecast gets tricky in the Worcester Hills. The farther north you are, the more snow/mix you’ll see rather than rain. But if you’re closer to central Worcester County, you can expect it all: periods of snow, mix or rain as the temperature warms up and cools back down.

Snow accumulations in the Worcester Hills will be minimal if present at all, while it’s southern Vermont and southwestern New Hampshire that will see some healthy snowfall totals.

The good news? We dry out for Black Friday! So if you’re traveling home then, you’ll be completely fine. Same if you plan on going out for some Black Friday shopping.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s under bright, sunny skies.

The good traveling-home weather will continue into Saturday, too. However, that’s when some mid-winter chill is expected to move in.

Saturday will be partly sunny, but highs will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s with morning lows all the way down to the low to mid 20s. Sunday, we won’t make it to the 40-degree mark after lows in the 20s again. Monday: low 20s/upper teens to the upper 30s with a sun/cloud mix and a similar day Tuesday.