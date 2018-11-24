Rain/Freezing Rain Sunday Morning

7Weather- The next weather maker moves into the region tonight. Some areas could see a brief period of freezing rain overnight through early Sunday morning.

The best time to travel Sunday will be after 10 AM, once the heavier rain comes to an end.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight through Sunday morning for the areas in purple. Temperatures will be near freezing in New Hampshire and in the northern part of Worcester County as rain moves in, giving us the chance for freezing rain. Some light icing is possible.

The Cape and the Islands are under a Wind Advisory tonight through Sunday afternoon. Gusts could be up to 50 mph as this system moves up the coast.

The areas in the green (the immediate coast) are under a Coastal Flood Advisory for the possibility of minor coastal flooding during high tide mid-day Sunday.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain are likely after midnight. The heavier rain will end around 8 AM Sunday and we will be left with light rain through mid-day. It likely stays cloudy Sunday afternoon and temperatures reach into the middle 40s.