May have featured more wet days than not so far. We have to go back to last Thursday to find a dry day. We’ll continue to add wet days to the calendar through Saturday as heavy rain moves in.

Today’s updated U.S. Drought Monitor shows that recent rainfall has proved beneficial. About 14% more of the state has moved out of the drought classification. About 18% of Massachusetts is in moderate drought. That’s down from nearly half of the state (49%) last week. Still about 79% of the state is abnormally dry, but that’s down from 93% last week.

Developing low pressure will bring us heavy rain Friday into Saturday. Towns could pick up 1-2.5″ with locally higher amounts. There’s a Flood Watch for the Berkshires and Connecticut River Valley. The ground is already saturated from earlier this week and streams are running high.

Here’s a look at the timing on radar.